An Indiana bill that would have put cameras to stop speeders in work zones will not pass this session

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill to increase safety in Indiana's work zones won't become law this session.
Senator Jon Ford authored the bill.
The proposal would have allowed cameras in interstate work zones. The cameras would have been able to record data about speeding drivers.
LINK | 'IT'S JUST REALLY HAZARDOUS WORKING ON THE ROADS THESE DAYS,' LOCAL MAN REACTS TO PROPOSED BILL TO INSTALL CAMERAS IN WORK ZONES
Ford says there were not enough votes to pass the bill and that a house committee was not likely to hear the bill.
See Senator Ford's full statement below.
“To put it simply, there were not enough votes today for Senate Bill 268 to pass the Indiana Senate, and the chair of the House Committee on Roads and Transportation was not likely to hear the bill. While I’m disappointed in the outcome this session, I intend to continue pushing for legislation that protects Hoosier workers in construction zones and the drivers who pass through these sites.”
