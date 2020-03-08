Clear

An Indiana State University student said she is not coming home despite the cancelation of school-sponsored travel to areas hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Indiana State University student Jordan Kemp said she's on a trip she'll never forget.

"Ever since I was like a freshman in high school I always said I'd study abroad. I kinda choose Italy because it's beautiful," said Kemp. 

She landed in Florence, Italy in late January.

The junior is studying political science through a study abroad program.

But, Kemp's trip of a lifetime was almost cut short due to the coronavirus.

"The Italian Government decided to shut down all public places so then ISU revoked my permission to allow me to stay," said Kemp. 

Indiana State is restricting university-sponsored travel to Italy and other places like China, Venezuela and South Korea. This includes spring break.

ISU leaders put these measures in place this past week due to the rapid spread of the virus.

For Kemp that meant coming home much earlier than she planned.

"I've been waiting for this opportunity my whole life. to have it potentially taken away from me was obviously heartbreaking like, it felt like a heartbreak," said Kemp. 

But she didn't let that happen. Kemp got an apartment and is still overseas. According to health officials in Italy, more than 350 people have died from the virus.

It's a stat that doesn't scare Kemp.

"There's never been a time where I've felt unsafe or like the Italian Government was just ignoring the problem. It's mostly just been an inconvenience for me," said Kemp. 

Kemp said she takes all of her classes online now.

She wants everyone to know she's ok and in great health.

Kemp said she's not letting fear keep her from exploring the world.

"I may never be over here like this again. I'm not going to let something like this affect my attitude towards it," said Kemp. 

Indiana State is not the only local school taking action right now.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is also suspending student travel to places hit hard by the virus.

