'An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley' Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

News 10's Jon Swaner talked with J.D. Rose, senior pastor about "An Evening with Hoosier Author, Philip Gulley".
Hoosier author, speaker, and Quaker Pastor Philip Gulley will be the guest of Saron United Church of Christ in Linton, Indiana November 4, 2018, at 6:00 pm.
Click play on the video for the details.
