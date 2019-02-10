An Angel Among Us

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A man who got his start right here in Terre Haute came back to share his inspiring story Sunday.
Doctor Tom Catena finished his residency at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
That was right before he started his mission of healing, working at a hospital south Sudan.
Doctor catena spoke with students at Rose Hulman about his career serving in a war-torn country and how these students can help others, too.
"Living a life of service I think is the highest calling and that's open to anybody and you don't have to come to Sudan to do that. You can do it in Terre Haute. You can do it in Dugger Indiana. You can do it in Sullivan County," he said. "Doesn't matter where you are just that concept of living life in service really dedicate yourself to that.
Terre Haute was catena's last stop in the United States.
He's now going back to Africa to continue his work in South Sudan.
