An ATV, a trip to the store, and witness reports: Here's what court docs say led to an arrest in a Terre Haute death investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Terre Haute death investigation that started earlier this week.

We first told you on Thursday Anthony Cleveland faces three felony charges.

On Monday, the Terre Haute Police Department discovered Cassandra Ryan's body in a home she shared with Cleveland at 28th Street and Prairie Avenue.

MONDAY | Police launch death investigation at a Terre Haute home

On Friday, we received the probable cause documents from the Vigo County courts.

The Four-Wheeler

On Sunday, people in the neighborhood saw a man and a woman on a four-wheeler. They said the woman on the back appeared to be unconscious, and the man driving the four-wheeler appeared to be struggling to keep her on the ATV.

Those same people also described what the man and woman on the ATV were wearing, along with a description of the ATV.

Police were also able to watch video captured from the incident.

The discovery of Cassandra Ryan

Police talked to a witness about Ryan's death. This person said they've known Cleveland for a few years and told police Cleveland and Ryan had been lifelong friends.

This person told police Cleveland became Ryan's caretaker and power of attorney following a stroke a few years ago.

This witness told police Cleveland called them on Monday morning to check on Ryan. Anthony was a truck driver and out of town at that time.

Anthony allegedly told the witness he wanted them to make sure Ryan was "still breathing." Cleveland told the witness he noticed several bruises on Ryan's body from a previous fall.

When the witness entered the home on Monday morning, they noticed the doors were all fully locked, and nothing was out of place. That person went into Ryan's room and found her lying there, not breathing.

The witness called both Cleveland and 9-1-1.

Cleveland gave police permission to enter the house.

Anthony Cleveland's Statement

Once Cleveland returned to Terre Haute, police said they took him to the department to make a statement.

He told police Ryan seemed fine on the Sunday before, and they grilled out, saying she went to bed early. He also told police they went to Kroger that morning to get donuts. He said they didn't leave for the rest of the day.

THURSDAY | Police make arrest following Terre Haute death investigation

He reportedly told police he had not had an argument or was in any way physical with her.

The evidence and arrest

After obtaining a warrant and searching Cleveland's property, they allegedly found a four-wheeler matching the description the witness reported seeing on Sunday.

Officers were also able to watch surveillance video from Kroger that showed what appeared to be Cleveland and Ryan entering the store, wearing the same clothes the witness reported seeing the people on the four-wheeler wearing. Ryan did not seem to have any bruises on her body during the Kroger visit.

During Ryan's autopsy, officials learned she had scratches, bruises and suffered blunt force trauma. She also had several broken ribs. Dr. Kor, who performed the autopsy, believed Ryan would have survived her injuries if she had medical treatment right away.

Her time of death was around midnight on Sunday night.

Cleveland was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent that results in death.