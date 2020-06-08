Amusement parks, bars, and movies: Stage four of Indiana's reopening happens on June 14, here's how it breaks down

Stage four of Indiana's COVID-19 reopening plan is set to happen on Sunday, June 14.

It's all part of Governor Eric Holcomb's 'Back on Track Indiana' plan. The governor has previously said any of these could change ahead of reopening based on coronavirus numbers and trends.

What will reopen and what will remain closed? Here's a guide that will guide you into the next phase.

What you will be able to do

State government building access restrictions will be lifted

Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity

Retail stores and malls open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place

Dining room service may open at 75% capacity

Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity

Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity adhering to social distancing guidelines

Cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites may open at a capacity to be determined. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums, and like facilities

Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines

Community youth and adult recreational games and leagues may resume; adhere to social distancing and gathering restrictions

Raceways may open with limited spectators

Pari-mutuel horse racing anticipated to begin with no spectators at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand facilities

Charity gaming and casinos may open with the approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission

Large venues may open at a capacity to be determined

Amusement parks, water parks, and like facilities may open at 50% capacity; reservations will be required to limit the number of customers at any one time

What you WON'T be able to do

Large events, such as conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals, and parades

Still to be determined

Recreational youth contact sports activities to be determined

Playgrounds to be determined

Guidelines for all Indiana residents

Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities

Continue remote work as needed

Face coverings are recommended

Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time

Assisted living facilities and nursing homes remain closed to visitors; guidelines will be reviewed and updated

What happens next?

Stage Five of the Back on Track plan is the final stage. It is scheduled for July 4. Learn more about that right here.