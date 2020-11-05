Amid the pandemic, annual fundraiser moves virtual

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual fundraiser is still hoping to help hundreds of local children.

The 86th Annual Noon Optimist Club Clothe a Child Auction is going virtual this year because of the pandemic.

The group is hoping to raise $30,000 to help up to 1,000 Vigo County kids.

The money will be used to buy children a complete outfit and a winter coat.

The auction will take place online for 10 days. Thanksgiving day through Saturday, December 5.

You can click here to look at the items up for bid or text 'CAC' to 71760.