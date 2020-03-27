Clear

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, what is the economic outlook for the Wabash Valley? We asked Inside INdiana Business host Gerry Dick

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 6:03 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 6:43 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty for the State of Indiana - and the state's economy. Just like you at home...we have a lot of questions about what the future brings from Hoosiers. We talked with Gerry Dick, the host of Inside INndiana Business.

We asked him some of the most common questions inspired by you at home.

One of those is the federal stimulus package. It's a $2 trillion deal. Dick says it is meant to help people through the pandemic...but more specifically - those who are now without a job.

"When these numbers begin to trickle out in the coming weeks.. Here in Indiana, the historic low unemployment numbers we've enjoyed for months now, they're gonna skyrocket. So the short term impact is very difficult. I think longer-term, there's the opportunity for a real comeback." Dick told us.

Once the economy is back to normal, Dick says he thinks a sharp recovery is on the horizon.

"The underlying fundamentals of the economy, when this thing happened, were pretty strong so we were not in a recession period when this happened, so the hope is, the expectation for some is, it's gonna recover fairly quickly," Dick said. "Unfortunately, for some small businesses and entrepreneurs, they're going to go out of business. We're going to lose businesses because of this crisis."

Terre Haute - which Dick considers a regional hub, is specifically dealing with some uncertainty. That's as big projects, like a potential casino, are on pause.

"We're seeing casinos essentially close, of course. the impact on those companies is substantial, is in the millions of dollars. So they're going to reassess and look at things. The hope is that it'll continue once things straighten out and ease up, they'll continue and make that investment," Dick told us.

LINK | GAMING COMMISSION POSTPONES TERRE HAUTE CASINO MEETING AS IT LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO SPECTACLE ENTERTAINMENT

While plans for a convention center are still in the works...Dick says even that industry is taking a major hit.

"The focus on convention and meeting business, that has been decimated. Here in Indianapolis, as an example, hotel occupancy...it should be around 80 percent this time of year... right now it's at four, four percent occupancy in hotels, so they're going to be hit very hard."

LINK | TH CONVENTION CENTER PROJECT BACK ON TRACK AFTER TODD NATION WITHDRAWS PARKING ORDINANCE AT COUNCIL MEETING

