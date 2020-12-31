Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, serious mental health issues on the rise in Indiana - here's how you can get help

Indiana resources launched this year are showing the serious mental health needs of Hoosiers amid the pandemic.

That is through the Be Well website and Crisis Helpline. The website offers various resources, including self-screenings for mental health issues.

So far, 25,000 Hoosiers have taken the assessment. More than have been under 25-years-old.

More than half of the total screenings this year showed a presence of moderate to severe level of depression, bipolar disorder, or anxiety.

State health leaders say they are the top three mental health issues related to suicide.

Loneliness or isolation, past trauma, and relationship problems were the top reasons provided for these mental health issues.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says it shows a need to offer support and prevent chronic issues from developing.

To reach a counselor, anyone in Indiana can simply call 211. You'll need to enter your zip code, and then follow the prompts.