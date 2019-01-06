WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is standing by his demands for funding for a border wall as another round of shutdown talks fails to break an impasse.
Newly empowered House Democrats are planning to step up the pressure on Trump and Republican lawmakers to reopen the government.
Trump spent part of Sunday at Camp David for staff meetings but showed no signs of budging on his demand for $5.6 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
At the White House complex, a meeting with senior congressional aides led by Vice President Mike Pence yielded little progress.
With the partial shutdown in its third week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days.
Related Content
- Amid talks, Trump stands by border wall demand
- California appeals ruling to let border wall proceed
- US, China hold quiet military talks amid NKorea tensions
- CBD oil in high demand
- Veterans slam Trump for border 'stunt'
- Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’
- Seoul: Koreas agree to hold summit talks at border in April
- Trump working with governors to send troops to guard border
- Man "stands his ground" during burglary
- Man sentenced after Knightsville stand-off