Amid talks, Trump stands by border wall demand

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is standing by his demands for funding for a border wall as another round of shutdown talks fails to break an impasse.

Newly empowered House Democrats are planning to step up the pressure on Trump and Republican lawmakers to reopen the government.

Trump spent part of Sunday at Camp David for staff meetings but showed no signs of budging on his demand for $5.6 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

At the White House complex, a meeting with senior congressional aides led by Vice President Mike Pence yielded little progress.

With the partial shutdown in its third week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days.