Amid restaurant dining room closures - Meadows Cafe continues to offer grab and go style lunches for area kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Meadows Cafe in Terre Haute will continue to offer an option for students to get some food.

Since restaurant dining rooms were ordered to close - kids and now get grab and go lunches from Meadows Cafe during the school closures.

"The need is there and a lot of people came and they said that they didn't want to go South or North (schools) because they didn't want peanut butter and jelly. They wanted something hot...so that kind of makes you happy," Owner Danielle Henderson said.

The Meadows Cafe is located inside of the Meadows Shopping Center near 25th and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.