Amid COVID-19 and natural disasters, the Red Cross needs your help

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The American Red Cross has mobilized more than 800 trained disaster workers to help after Hurricane Laura.
Between the storm and the pandemic, the organization needs your support.
You can donate online at this link.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|123691
|5039
|Lake
|14223
|462
|DuPage
|14200
|533
|Will
|11136
|357
|Kane
|11002
|312
|St. Clair
|5107
|170
|Winnebago
|4153
|146
|Madison
|3818
|95
|McHenry
|3743
|114
|Peoria
|2271
|40
|Champaign
|2210
|20
|Kankakee
|2107
|71
|Rock Island
|2094
|52
|Sangamon
|1701
|37
|Kendall
|1623
|23
|Unassigned
|1474
|209
|McLean
|1323
|16
|LaSalle
|1180
|45
|DeKalb
|1082
|33
|Tazewell
|1019
|9
|Macon
|894
|26
|Jackson
|892
|20
|Coles
|860
|21
|Boone
|846
|23
|Williamson
|806
|11
|Adams
|734
|7
|Randolph
|697
|7
|Clinton
|667
|17
|Whiteside
|478
|19
|Morgan
|475
|18
|Ogle
|468
|5
|Effingham
|464
|1
|Grundy
|461
|5
|Monroe
|442
|14
|Knox
|440
|3
|Jefferson
|434
|33
|Henry
|424
|1
|Union
|414
|23
|Stephenson
|373
|6
|Bureau
|348
|5
|Macoupin
|333
|3
|Franklin
|315
|1
|Vermilion
|312
|3
|Cass
|297
|11
|Iroquois
|287
|18
|Perry
|283
|8
|Jersey
|264
|3
|Marion
|259
|0
|Woodford
|255
|3
|Logan
|247
|1
|Montgomery
|243
|8
|Warren
|241
|1
|Lee
|226
|1
|Douglas
|202
|4
|Christian
|195
|4
|Livingston
|179
|4
|McDonough
|176
|15
|Shelby
|176
|3
|Jo Daviess
|171
|2
|Saline
|161
|3
|Fayette
|144
|3
|Moultrie
|144
|0
|Cumberland
|127
|3
|Carroll
|125
|4
|Bond
|123
|3
|Hancock
|123
|2
|Pulaski
|117
|1
|White
|114
|0
|Clark
|112
|2
|Johnson
|107
|0
|Washington
|106
|1
|Jasper
|104
|7
|Greene
|97
|0
|Wabash
|95
|1
|Mercer
|94
|4
|Lawrence
|93
|0
|Wayne
|90
|2
|Edgar
|77
|0
|Mason
|76
|1
|Fulton
|75
|0
|Crawford
|72
|0
|Piatt
|72
|0
|Ford
|69
|2
|Menard
|68
|0
|Pike
|66
|0
|Clay
|65
|0
|Massac
|63
|1
|Gallatin
|62
|2
|Richland
|58
|1
|Alexander
|44
|0
|Hamilton
|44
|0
|Marshall
|44
|0
|Scott
|44
|0
|Henderson
|40
|0
|De Witt
|39
|1
|Edwards
|34
|0
|Calhoun
|26
|0
|Schuyler
|19
|0
|Brown
|18
|0
|Hardin
|18
|0
|Putnam
|15
|0
|Stark
|15
|0
|Pope
|14
|1
|Out of IL
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|17976
|746
|Lake
|8872
|293
|Elkhart
|5485
|97
|St. Joseph
|4922
|90
|Allen
|4826
|177
|Hamilton
|3692
|107
|Vanderburgh
|2452
|18
|Hendricks
|2241
|111
|Johnson
|1990
|120
|Cass
|1854
|9
|Clark
|1677
|51
|Porter
|1642
|41
|Tippecanoe
|1515
|13
|Madison
|1245
|68
|LaPorte
|1140
|31
|Vigo
|1132
|15
|Howard
|1044
|61
|Bartholomew
|1036
|54
|Floyd
|1027
|54
|Kosciusko
|1009
|16
|Monroe
|1008
|36
|Delaware
|971
|55
|Marshall
|871
|23
|Dubois
|819
|17
|Boone
|814
|46
|Hancock
|793
|41
|Noble
|787
|30
|Warrick
|732
|31
|Jackson
|681
|8
|Grant
|621
|30
|Shelby
|609
|28
|LaGrange
|591
|11
|Henry
|577
|21
|Morgan
|568
|35
|Dearborn
|564
|28
|Clinton
|535
|7
|Wayne
|519
|10
|Harrison
|463
|24
|Daviess
|443
|23
|Lawrence
|440
|27
|White
|425
|12
|Putnam
|419
|8
|Montgomery
|393
|21
|Decatur
|389
|34
|Greene
|356
|35
|Knox
|311
|3
|DeKalb
|310
|4
|Jasper
|309
|2
|Miami
|309
|2
|Gibson
|306
|4
|Scott
|306
|10
|Fayette
|304
|8
|Sullivan
|275
|7
|Franklin
|270
|24
|Jennings
|261
|12
|Steuben
|254
|3
|Carroll
|250
|12
|Ripley
|241
|8
|Orange
|230
|24
|Clay
|214
|5
|Posey
|206
|0
|Washington
|205
|1
|Jefferson
|203
|3
|Wells
|202
|2
|Fulton
|201
|2
|Wabash
|200
|5
|Whitley
|200
|6
|Starke
|199
|7
|Perry
|197
|13
|Adams
|177
|2
|Tipton
|176
|19
|Randolph
|156
|7
|Huntington
|155
|3
|Spencer
|150
|3
|Newton
|137
|10
|Owen
|135
|1
|Rush
|127
|4
|Jay
|122
|0
|Martin
|93
|0
|Pulaski
|93
|1
|Fountain
|88
|2
|Pike
|88
|1
|Brown
|86
|2
|Vermillion
|84
|0
|Benton
|78
|0
|Parke
|75
|2
|Ohio
|71
|7
|Blackford
|70
|2
|Switzerland
|63
|0
|Union
|59
|0
|Crawford
|57
|0
|Warren
|36
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|219