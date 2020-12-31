Clear

Americans are ditching knock-off brands: Pampers and Hefty are back

For years, stores' cheaper, in-house labels chipped away at the dominance of classic food and household staple brands. Not anymore.

Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- For years, stores' cheaper, in-house labels chipped away at the dominance of classic food and household staple brands. Not anymore.

Legacy brands have reversed their slide in 2021. Shoppers have returned to the most recognizable names on the shelves such as Pampers diapers and wipes, Simply orange juice, Starbucks coffee, Haribo candy, Hefty trash bags, Tylenol, Shark and Ninja small appliances and Dove deodorant, analysts say.

Brands with more than $6 billion in annual sales have gained a 0.3% larger share of the market this year, according to market research firm IRI, while private-label brands lost 0.5% of their share. This is the first time this has happened since IRI started tracking such data in 2016.

Meanwhile, medium-size brands with under $1 billion in sales stagnated. Small brands under $100 million in sales gained 0.1% of market share.

Although those numbers seem puny, any incremental gains in the nearly $1 trillion consumer packaged goods sector could make or break a company's year.

Big name brands are edging out private labels and other rivals thanks to a host of factors — supply chain advantages, shoppers returning to trusted choices during the pandemic, private label growing more expensive, and brands' hard-learned lessons on how to fight back against cheaper options, according to companies, industry analysts and experts on consumer behavior.

Consumers are also cooking, snacking and cleaning up more at home, and many are showing a willingness to pay higher prices for food and essentials. It helps that wages are rising and many households still have extra savings built up from traveling less and reducing spending for other services since the pandemic started, giving them more flexibility to buy pricier items at stores.

But it's uncertain how long the power brands' comeback will last as grocery prices surge and consumers seek out budget choices again.

'Big brands are winning'
Private label products lost 3.3% of their share of the baby wipes market to big brands for the 52 weeks ending October 9 compared with the same stretch a year prior, according to Jefferies, which tracks private label sales and market share using Nielsen data.

During this stretch, private labels also lost 2.6% of their share in diapers, 1.3% in pain medication, 1.8% in vitamins and supplements, 0.8% in housewares and kitchen appliances, 0.5% in garbage and lawn bags, and 0.6% in dog and cat treats.

"The news is big brands are winning," declared Colgate-Palmolive CEO Noel Wallace on an earnings call last month. Top executives at Clorox, Tide-maker Procter & Gamble, Mondelez, which makes Oreos, and Church & Dwight, the manufacturer of Arm & Hammer, have expressed similar messages in recent weeks.

The trends mark an abrupt shift from stores' private labels cutting into top brands' strength since the 2008 recession.

Big brands have since sharpened their strategies to address vulnerabilities, said David Garfield, head of the consumer products practice at consulting firm AlixPartners. They have ramped up their offerings for more affordable versions and sizes of premium products to reach budget-conscious customers — a departure from past practices of only innovating and then raising prices,

The supply chain crisis has highlighted legacy brands' advantages over private label rivals. Size was often seen as a burden before the pandemic, and giant companies were slow to react to rapidly changing consumer tastes. But big brands' deep pockets, scale and importance to retailers have become assets when supply is so constrained.

"All of a sudden, scale matters and redundancy matters," said Rob Wilson, a managing director at L.E.K. Consulting who advises consumer goods' manufacturers. "On the supply side, being big and being able to get products on the shelf became critical."

Many private-label brands have faced trouble staying in stock in the pandemic — more than traditional brands, analysts and companies say. Manufacturing different private-label brands under dozens of store banners is typically more complicated than producing only a single brand — say Tide — for all retailers.

Retailers have been simplifying selection on shelves and focusing on keeping their most popular items in stock. That benefits manufacturers with well-known products that draw customers to stores, say analysts. That comes at the expense of private label brands, said Kevin Grundy, an analyst at Jefferies.

When does the party end?
Consumers traditionally turn to private-label brands when prices rise. But prices are going up for private-label items, too.

On its earnings call Monday, private-label manufacturer TreeHouse Foods said that its prices increased 3% during its latest quarter from a year earlier and will go up by 4% to 5% during the final stretch of 2021.

Companies have also cut back on innovations and adventurous flavors to focus on producing enough of their primary products, leaving customers with fewer options to explore.

In times of disruption, "the trust factor becomes so much more important" for shoppers, said Z. John Zhang, a marketing professor at the Wharton School of Business who studies pricing and consumer decisions.

"Demand for quality brands and products go way up, and fringe brands feel the cracks. Chaotic stuff is going on in consumers' lives. They don't want to have more," Zhang said.

But it's too soon to tell whether legacy brands' gains this year are a short-term reversal based on pandemic habits or a lasting trend.

As supply chain and labor pressures ease up, "you'll see private label start to make a comeback," said Wilson from L.E.K. Consulting.

And as prices continue to soar — IRI projects that inflation on food and beverages will jump to 8% during the first half of 2022 — that may push consumers to tighten up their wallets and seek out cheaper private labels.

"People are going to trade down," said Krishnakumar Davey, IRI's president of strategic analytics.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Cloudy, Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Knox Cyber Crimes

Image

Winter is approaching us...here are tips you need to know to stay safe when traveling

Image

A cold weekend ahead with a rain/snow mix

Image

Baesler's cookout helps to support the United Way

Image

One charged, two juveniles released to their parents following crash a chase and crash into the fence of a Terre Haute business

Image

Police cite semi driver for Brazil school bus crash

Image

'We have 2,000 people in Vigo County that have Alzheimer's disease..' Health officials are urging memory screenings

Image

INDIANA SCHOOL ENDING STIGMA AROUND LAW ENFORCEMENT

Image

Vigo County school leaders have proposed an overhaul of local education - but how would it work?

Image

Home Improvement Fraud Follow up

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1727634

Reported Deaths: 28461
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook65147211355
DuPage1120941393
Will942801146
Lake826591099
Kane70234892
Winnebago43366569
Madison41149608
St. Clair37016610
McHenry36289336
Champaign28002200
Peoria27577378
Sangamon26344291
McLean23775226
Tazewell21115344
Rock Island19623370
Kankakee18499262
Kendall16796118
Macon15770253
LaSalle15404291
Vermilion15112207
Adams13659157
DeKalb12643134
Williamson12303181
Whiteside8566187
Coles8216131
Jackson820395
Boone818684
Ogle791294
Grundy766690
Knox7646173
Franklin7428116
Macoupin7295110
Clinton7264104
Marion7170148
Henry686479
Effingham6853102
Jefferson6730146
Stephenson633698
Livingston608999
Woodford597892
Randolph5615103
Christian553683
Fulton540384
Monroe5379105
Morgan5203102
Montgomery511683
Logan504776
Lee493364
Bureau463594
Fayette445167
Saline442871
Perry440876
Iroquois437381
McDonough384266
Shelby365950
Jersey348253
Crawford342431
Lawrence341135
Douglas337338
Union315048
Wayne313065
Richland291658
Hancock288235
White284233
Clark278842
Edgar272350
Cass271131
Pike270858
Clay268454
Bond264227
Ford255059
Warren252768
Moultrie249133
Carroll245539
Johnson238332
Jo Daviess232129
Massac224154
Mason219953
Wabash219719
De Witt219030
Washington216529
Mercer216237
Piatt209214
Greene209040
Cumberland195827
Menard178714
Jasper166421
Marshall144523
Hamilton138022
Schuyler113412
Brown108811
Pulaski107212
Edwards105819
Stark84129
Gallatin8039
Alexander78113
Henderson77014
Calhoun7202
Scott7187
Hardin63016
Putnam5864
Pope5696
Unassigned832433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1046792

Reported Deaths: 17013
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1391602182
Lake685041199
Allen61003838
Hamilton47869476
St. Joseph46280629
Elkhart37442525
Vanderburgh33114488
Tippecanoe28849268
Johnson25938456
Hendricks24656369
Porter23745370
Madison19597428
Clark19260268
Vigo18160307
LaPorte15945253
Monroe15783205
Delaware15613275
Howard15478302
Kosciusko13072154
Hancock12146179
Bartholomew12105184
Warrick11579189
Floyd11475224
Wayne11445258
Grant10824226
Morgan9777186
Boone9271119
Henry8592160
Dubois8495135
Dearborn848098
Noble8473113
Marshall8424142
Cass7723125
Lawrence7694180
Shelby7607123
Jackson722592
DeKalb6823102
Huntington6799101
Gibson6781115
Harrison668295
Knox6637111
Montgomery6572115
Miami6165102
Putnam606182
Steuben601279
Clinton598075
Whitley596459
Jasper566687
Wabash5633106
Jefferson5329100
Ripley521792
Adams510979
Daviess4820116
Scott458377
White442565
Greene442197
Wells442091
Clay440060
Decatur4308105
Fayette417991
Jennings412365
LaGrange387888
Posey387244
Washington369154
Randolph3630104
Fountain349860
Spencer346846
Sullivan337353
Fulton336569
Starke332872
Owen330675
Orange308767
Jay301647
Rush279632
Carroll275636
Franklin273743
Perry271752
Vermillion271156
Parke238830
Tipton235761
Pike234744
Blackford205343
Pulaski194157
Newton169351
Crawford164129
Brown159449
Benton155317
Martin146119
Switzerland138812
Warren126016
Union110016
Ohio87513
Unassigned0566