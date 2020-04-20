Clear

American oil crashes below $0 a barrel -- a record low

US oil prices plunged, falling below $0 Monday. At one point, oil fell to $-1.43 a barrel. That's the lowest level since NYMEX opened oil futures trading in 1983.

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 2:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The spectacular collapse in oil markets is showing no signs of easing, as the coronavirus crisis saps demand and producers run out of places to store all their excess barrels of crude.

What's happening: US oil prices plunged, falling below $0 Monday. At one point, oil fell to $-1.43 a barrel. That's the lowest level since NYMEX opened oil futures trading in 1983.

The selloff can be attributed in part to market mechanics. The May futures contract for West Texas International, the US benchmark, is about to expire. Most investors are already focusing on the June contract, thinning out trading volume and feeding volatility, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo told me.

The June futures contract for WTI is trading just below $22 per barrel, but that's still more than 12% down on the day. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, fell 3.8% Monday to $27 per barrel.

The extreme pressure on the WTI contract for May highlights ongoing concerns about the supply and demand dynamics plaguing the oil market.

"No one in America wants oil in the short term," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda told clients on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other producers tried to prop up prices with a deal last week to slash production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, the deepest cut ever negotiated. But that isn't expected to soak up the supply glut caused by evaporating demand for energy.

Oil storage facilities are still at risk of overflowing, raising the chance that some oil producers in the United States and Canada could start paying customers to take crude off their hands, according to Staunovo.

Investors are particularly worried about storage reaching capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma, the main US hub.

Rystad Energy, a consultancy, forecasts that US commercial crude stocks will hit all-time highs by the end of April and will continue rising into May.

The most disappointing earnings season since 1998?
Following the major American banks, Coca-Cola, Netflix, Delta, IBM and Intel are among the big US companies scheduled to report earnings this week.

First up is IBM, which is on deck Monday after US markets close.

Fewer than 10% of S&P 500 companies have reported results for the January to March period to date. So far, they've "generally disappointed relative to tepid expectations," according to David Kostin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs. The investment bank calculates that 43% of companies have missed Wall Street's predictions, on pace for the highest rate since at least 1998.

FactSet analyst John Butters predicts that S&P 500 earnings dropped 14.5% in the first quarter. That would mark the largest year-over-year decline for the index since the third quarter of 2009.

Watch this space: Much of the attention will be on expectations for full-year earnings, as investors try to assess how the coronavirus pandemic will hit businesses over a longer period. But Kostin notes that most strategists have written off 2020 entirely and are already looking ahead to 2021.

US stocks have risen three of the past four weeks
US futures are off on Monday as global stocks struggle to find direction and oil crashes. But taking a step back, the stock market appears to be in recovery mode.

See here: The S&P 500 has jumped three of the past four weeks after nosediving into the fastest bear market in history.

The broader picture, of course, is complicated. "The confusing thing for markets at the moment is the huge dichotomy between what will possibly be one of the worst synchronized global economic slumps in history against what is undoubtedly the largest ever intervention," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid told clients Monday.

Deutsche Bank noted last week that top central banks have expanded their balance sheets by $2.7 trillion, two thirds of which has come from the US Federal Reserve. But negative economic data could continue to cause problems for investors who are ready to get back into riskier assets, with uncertainty about how long lockdowns will last remaining a key issue.

Up next
Ally Financial, M&T Bank and Truist report earnings before US markets open. IBM follows after the close.

Also today: The United Kingdom and the European Union restart talks over their future relationship following Brexit.

Coming tomorrow: Coca-Cola and Netflix report earnings.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 11686

Reported Deaths: 569
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3889192
Lake110545
Hamilton58335
Hendricks47117
Johnson41132
St. Joseph4028
Madison33232
Allen30119
Porter1753
Decatur16818
Clark16211
Boone1538
Elkhart1523
Hancock1437
Floyd1427
LaPorte1405
Bartholomew1366
Morgan1163
Monroe1144
Delaware1106
Shelby1054
Jackson900
Franklin897
Harrison872
Vanderburgh851
Ripley823
Lawrence799
Grant753
Cass711
Howard684
Dearborn685
Jennings641
Warrick584
Vigo575
Tippecanoe562
Putnam514
Greene423
Noble363
Daviess343
Henry311
Newton314
Orange304
Washington290
Wayne272
Montgomery250
Scott242
Marshall230
Fayette224
Miami220
Kosciusko221
Jasper221
Owen211
Rush191
Clay180
Knox180
Jefferson180
Clinton181
Steuben171
Dubois160
Whitley161
LaGrange161
Brown141
Switzerland130
Tipton131
DeKalb131
Crawford120
Randolph121
Starke111
Parke90
Jay90
Wabash90
Sullivan80
Adams71
Posey70
White70
Warren71
Carroll61
Vermillion60
Blackford61
Union60
Fountain62
Huntington61
Fulton60
Wells50
Gibson50
Martin50
Perry50
Spencer40
Benton40
Pike10
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 30357

Reported Deaths: 1290
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook21272877
Lake216275
DuPage169585
Will1643101
Kane60530
McHenry34017
Kankakee27512
St. Clair27118
Rock Island1884
Madison1806
Winnebago1784
Kendall1353
Unassigned1153
Champaign954
McLean853
Sangamon624
Randolph571
DeKalb551
Macon547
Monroe537
Ogle481
Clinton450
Jackson424
Peoria392
Whiteside363
Adams340
Jefferson310
Boone302
Henry300
LaSalle281
Tazewell263
Grundy260
Christian254
Macoupin210
Jasper201
Marion200
Livingston170
Lee170
Coles160
Fayette151
Williamson140
Montgomery141
Iroquois130
Warren130
Stephenson120
Jo Daviess120
Douglas120
Morgan121
Woodford110
Pulaski90
Knox90
Vermilion90
Bureau80
Jersey80
Washington70
Piatt70
Carroll61
Mercer50
Union50
Ford51
Franklin50
Shelby40
Effingham41
Logan40
Bond41
Clark40
Crawford40
Mason40
Marshall40
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
McDonough30
Hancock30
Cumberland20
Johnson20
Henderson20
Lawrence20
Gallatin20
Alexander20
Moultrie20
Richland20
Wayne10
Hamilton10
Fulton10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Pike10
Perry10
Clay10
De Witt10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Early morning fire destroys home

Image

Store hours during pandemic

Image

Early morning fire destroys home

Image

Mayors across the Wabash Valley weigh-in on COVID-19

Image

Conversation with the TH Mayor

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 64

Image

Volunteers deliver food to kids

Image

South Vermillion grad makes masks

Image

ISU senior uncertain about future in NYC

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana