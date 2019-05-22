'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh set to be released from Terre Haute's federal prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man known as the 'American Taliban' is set to be released from Terre Haute's federal prison.
According to court documents, John Phillip Walker Lindh will be released on Thursday.
That is after serving 17 years of his 20-year sentence.
CBS NEWS LINK | American Taliban fighter wants group prayer behind bars
He was convicted of supplying services to the Taliban and carrying an explosive device.
Lindh's now set to go on supervised release for three years.
