American Red Cross to hold blood drive at Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross is set to hold a blood drive on the campus of Indiana State Univesity, and they need your help.
On Wednesday, the Red Cross will host a blood drive at Dede II from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
You can click here to schedule an appointment or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Use the sponsor code 'isuterrehaute.'
