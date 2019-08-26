Clear

American Red Cross to hold blood drive at Indiana State University

The American Red Cross is set to hold a blood drive on the campus of Indiana State Univesity, and they need your help.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross is set to hold a blood drive on the campus of Indiana State Univesity, and they need your help.

On Wednesday, the Red Cross will host a blood drive at Dede II from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

You can click here to schedule an appointment or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Use the sponsor code 'isuterrehaute.'

