American Red Cross set to hold a pair of blood drives - here's how you can help

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross has two blood drives coming up. The organization needs your help - since many blood drives have been canceled.

The first drive happens on April 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in The Meadows Banquet Room in Terre Haute. The second one happens in the same place on April 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be extra precautions to check temperatures and keep space between people.

Donating blood is considered an essential activity.

To schedule an appointment, click here.