American Red Cross is in need of blood donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The American Red Cross says every blood donor can help save up to three lives.

Because of the pandemic, the need for blood is greater this year.

The winter months are usually a time the organization is reaching out in search for volunteers to donate blood.

They're looking to keep donors safe while saving lives.

Those who answer the call in February will get a $5 gift card from Amazon.

If you'd like to donate you can schedule an appointment on the American Red Cross website.