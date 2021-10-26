American Red Cross in need of blood donors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -The American Red Cross is looking to overcome the emergency blood shortage that has impacted the nation.

The Red Cross told News 10 that the current blood supply is the lowest the organization has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Those who donate blood from November 1st to the 12th will be entered to win a Hawaii trip.

Those who come to donate the 1st through the 23rd will receive a 10-dollar amazon gift card.

You can make an appointment on the American Red Cross website.