American Red Cross asks for support through new fundraising effort

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Can you imagine having to flee your home because of a natural disaster?

The American Red Cross says moments like these happen every eight minutes to families across the United States.

You can offer support right now for Giving Day. It's part of a fundraising effort by the Red Cross.

The Red Cross says an average of 90 cents of every dollar it spends is invested in delivering care and comfort to those in need.

The group hopes to get 30,000 supporters.

Learn how to give right here.