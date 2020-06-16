American Legion in Jasonville to bring more attention to homeless veterans

JASONVILLE, Ind (WTHI) - An event this coming weekend will bring more attention to homeless veterans.

The outside of the American Legion in Jasonville looks pretty typical right now but in a few days you'll notice something different.

There will be boxes and people sleeping inside of them.

The goal is to get people to donate money which will help local veterans.

Many veterans have a piece of cardboard they cover up with, or a raggdy blanket from a dumpster somewhere and they sleep directly on the concrete.

You can join the people at the legion or stop by to donate.

They'll start around 8 o'clock Saturday night and go into Sunday morning.