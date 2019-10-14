American Legion in Brazil looks to expand

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The oldest American Legion in Indiana is looking to expand.

Post 2 in Brazil will soon be adding on to their current building.

With more than 700 members at the American Legion Post Two in Brazil, it's time to expand.

Lonnie Boyce is the commander at the legion.

He said the goal is to provide more services to everyone.

"We're going to make it to where we can have a kitchen and serve food and everything. Big enough to have a band, or be able to rent it out to wedding receptions or private parties," said Boyce.

Not only will the improvements benefit members, but also give those in the community a fun place to go to.

"The main thing is to provide entertainment and provide a safe family atmosphere where everybody can be comfortable and not crowded," said Boyce.

You're probably wondering how much this will cost.

Right now, the upgrades are estimated at $150,000.

The post is planning fundraisers to help cover the costs.

One of those is a weekly treasure hunt.

"Our jackpot right now is $31,792, so we're pretty crowded on Wednesday when you want to give away that kind of money," said Boyce.

Boyce said he hopes people continue to support the post, so they can keep helping others.

"Our main purpose is that we support the veteran first, and then we support the community. We're not just a bunch of partiers or whatever, we do do a lot of things for the community," said Boyce.

If fundraising efforts continue to be successful, the post hopes to have things ready to go by the start of next summer.