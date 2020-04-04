American Legion Riders Post 328 hosts drive thru lunch

RILEY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization did their part today to give back to our community during this trying time.

American Legion Riders Post 328 hosted a drive thru barbecue dinner. It was Saturday from 1-4 PM in Riley, Indiana.

They had 100 pounds of pulled pork cooking along with several sides. Anyone was welcome to come out and pick up as many meals as they needed for free.

Assistant director at Post 328 Brandy Jackson says this was their way of giving back to the community during this uncertain time.

“This was for the veterans. This was for the EMT’s, the first responders, the police, firefighters and shut-ins,” he said, “We had a lot of people come that said it wasn’t for them, but they were delivering the meals to people who were shut in. That was great for us.”

Jackson said they ran out of food within 45 minutes. He says they were all pleased with the turnout and that they could help so many people.