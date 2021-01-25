Ameren Illinois is working hard to save you money

ILLINOIS (WTHI-TV) - Ameren Illinois Gas Company wants to make sure you stay warm especially during those frigid winter nights.

Ameren works closely with the National Weather Service to monitor when customers will use more natural gas to heat up their homes. The company has twelve underground storage fields across its service territory. These fields can store upwards of 24.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Having ways to store the gas actually saves more money for the customer. Steve Underwood with Ameren Illinois explains how these facilities operate year-round and how it saves you money.

“Store gas underground in the summertime and then withdrawal the gas in the wintertime so that we are able to take advantage of the price difference between the cost of the gas in the summertime and wintertime.”

Recently, Ameren has been under its natural gas modernization program. This program has increased safety and reliability. As well as hundreds of jobs to central and southern Illinois.