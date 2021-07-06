Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new labor agreement has been made between the 1426 Labor Union and Amcor. This comes after its July 2 vote.

News 10 reached out to Amcor for a statement. A company spokesperson said, "The company met with the union and worked collaboratively to create a contract that recognized the needs of our colleagues, as well as our customers. How to balance the needs of these two groups is not always clear; but, our employees have worked hard to build a strong business and we believe the agreement reached between the parties recognizes that work.

At the same time, we took the steps we needed to guard against the impact of a strike, which would have had a negative impact on existing and potential customers and ultimately, on the plant. We are grateful to have reached an agreement without those side effects.

Our job now is to figure out how to come back together; to find the right ways to work collaboratively so that the strong path we’ve forged becomes even stronger in the future. Our primary concern today is that path forward – how do we continue to secure good jobs with great benefits for every member of the Terre Haute team as we look to the future together."

News 10 will be following updates with Amcor as they develop.