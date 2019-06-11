Amcor completes acquisition of Bemis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Amcor completed its acquisition of Bemis Tuesday, according to a Bemis media representative and a press release from Amcor on Tuesday.

In August of 2017, the companies announced Australian-based packaging company Amcor was acquiring Bemis in an all-stock combination.

“The acquisition of Bemis brings additional scale, capabilities and footprint that will strengthen Amcor’s industry leading value proposition and generate significant value for shareholders.” said Amcor Chief Executive Officer Ron Delia. “We are delighted to welcome our new employees, customers and shareholders. This is the first day of an exciting and even stronger future for Amcor and all of our stakeholders.”

Amcor makes responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other consumer products. The combined company will now operate as Amcor Plc (Amcor), trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AMCR.”

News 10 has reached out to representatives with Bemis and Amcor to learn more about any possible local changes of the merger. This story will be updated with any future responses.