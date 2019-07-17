Ambulance was trying to pass stopped vehicles, led to it crashing into a car in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more details after a Tuesday evening crash involving an ambulance and a car.

It happened around 6:00 in Crawford County, Illinois.

Sheriff Bill Rutan told News 10 it happened about five miles north of the Lawrence County line, on Illinois Route 1.

He said that is a hilly portion of the highway.

The ambulance, driven by 22-year-old Dakota Adtoff of Sigel, Illinois, was passing vehicles that had pulled over.

Police said Adtoff didn't see a vehicle that was in the process of turning.

The ambulance was making an emergency transport of a patient from Crawford Memorial Hospital to Good Samaritan Hospital.

No one was seriously hurt.