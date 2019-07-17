CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more details after a Tuesday evening crash involving an ambulance and a car.
It happened around 6:00 in Crawford County, Illinois.
Sheriff Bill Rutan told News 10 it happened about five miles north of the Lawrence County line, on Illinois Route 1.
He said that is a hilly portion of the highway.
The ambulance, driven by 22-year-old Dakota Adtoff of Sigel, Illinois, was passing vehicles that had pulled over.
Police said Adtoff didn't see a vehicle that was in the process of turning.
The ambulance was making an emergency transport of a patient from Crawford Memorial Hospital to Good Samaritan Hospital.
No one was seriously hurt.
Related Content
- Ambulance was trying to pass stopped vehicles, led to it crashing into a car in Crawford County
- Crash involving ambulance in Crawford County sends several to the hospital
- Semi driver charged after Crawford County crash
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Crawford Memorial hosts Stop the Bleed training
- Crawford County hosts Horse Show
- One dead after crash in Crawford County, Illinois
- Two people hurt in late night Crawford County Crash
- Crawford County residents 'carol for a cause'
- THFD shopping for new ambulances