Ambulance service adds new location with goal of speeding up response times

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Trans-Care Ambulance service in Vigo County has added a new location in partnership with a fire department.
The service is moving into Station 42 of the Sugar Creek Fire Department.
This will be the third firehouse Trans-care has partnered with in the area.
Leaders say they hope the decision will improve the coverage area and response times.
There are Trans-Care locations stationed with other fire stations within the Trans-Care service location.
