Ambucare offers appointments via phone and FaceTime

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) Ambucare in Terre Haute has started offering visits by phone and faceTime.
The clinic is still open for general medical care and minor emergencies for walk-in patients.
Call the clinic with questions or to set-up a phone or face time appointment 812-232-5532.
