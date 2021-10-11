Amber Alert issued for seven-month-old Indiana girl

Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert after a baby was reported kidnapped.

The MerrillvillePolice Department says seven-month-old Xeniyah Sanders was last seen on Monday morning at 5:35.

Xeniyah is described as a black female, 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon," diaper, and no shoes. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say the suspect is 35-year-old Leandre Nutull, he is a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616.

If you see the pair, you are asked to call 911.