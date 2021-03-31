Amber Alert issued for abducted 10-year-old Lawrence boy in carjacking

A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared.

The Lawrence Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Lawrence, Indiana which is 17 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The victim, Jeremiah Jordan, is a 10-year-old black male, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black coat, green shirt with 8 on the front, and blue jeans.

Jeremiah was last seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 7:30 am in Lawrence, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, is a white female 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, last seen wearing a black coat, light-colored hoodie, and black pants and driving a dark green 2005 Honda Pilot, back windows are tinted, and passenger-side rear hubcap is missing, with an Indiana paper plate of L803234.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-4517 or 911.