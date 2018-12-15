Amber Alert issued after car stolen

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WTHI) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing baby.
Authorities say 13-month-old Bently Dutz was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen from a Circle K in Farmington, Illinois.
Bently has blond hair and is wearing a Bob the Builder yellow and white onesie with a blue hood.
The stolen vehicle is a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with license plate AT70987.
Police are looking for three suspects. They say one man is 24-year-old James Jackson. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt and white jeans.
Authorities say a second suspect is a black male wearing a yellow Reebok hooded sweatshirt and the third suspect is a black male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
If you have any information about this case you are urged to contact police.
