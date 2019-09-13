Alzheimer's Walk set for Saturday morning at Fairbanks Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every 65 seconds, someone in America is diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

This year alone, the disease will cost the nation $290 billion.

By 2050, that number could jump to $1.1 trillion.

It is these kinds of statistics that make local awareness walks so important.

Teams and individuals raise money by taking pledges and donations from people in the community.

Proceeds support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer's Association

This year's walk happens on Saturday at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. with the walk starting at 9:30 a.m.

Jon Swaner will emcee the event.

To learn more, click here.