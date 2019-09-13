TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every 65 seconds, someone in America is diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
This year alone, the disease will cost the nation $290 billion.
By 2050, that number could jump to $1.1 trillion.
It is these kinds of statistics that make local awareness walks so important.
Teams and individuals raise money by taking pledges and donations from people in the community.
Proceeds support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer's Association
This year's walk happens on Saturday at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. with the walk starting at 9:30 a.m.
Jon Swaner will emcee the event.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- Alzheimer's Walk set for Saturday morning at Fairbanks Park
- Walk to end Alzheimer's draws in hundreds to Fairbanks Park
- Crews removed boat docks from Fairbanks Park
- Walk to End Alzheimer's leadership luncheon
- Hundreds prepare to walk to end Alzheimer's
- 2nd Annual Buddy Walk set for Saturday
- Christmas Walk This Saturday At Fowler Park
- Set-up underway for Ribs on the River at Fairbanks Park
- Boat dock at Fairbanks Park remains closed indefinitely
- Terre Haute Community Band holds festival at Fairbanks Park
Scroll for more content...