Clear

Always is taking the female symbol off its packaging to be inclusive of transgender and nonbinary customers

Always sanitary products will remove the Venus symbol, historically used to represent the female sex, from its products to be inclusive of transgender and nonbinary customers.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 1:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Always sanitary products will remove the Venus symbol, historically used to represent the female sex, from its products to be inclusive of transgender and nonbinary customers.

Transgender activists and allies had publicly urged Proctor & Gamble to redesign its pad wrapper without the gender symbol, a circle atop a cross. Among their arguments were that not all people who menstruate are women and that not all women menstruate.

The change is the latest in a series of actions companies and governments are taking to affirm the identities of transgender people as transgender equality activism surges. Companies including Lyft, Mastercard, and Tinder are making similar moves.

"For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so," Proctor & Gamble said Tuesday in a statement. "We're also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers."

Getting periods can be a dysphoric experience for transgender and nonbinary people, especially because of the way that periods are generally discussed and addressed as something that only happens to people who are assigned women at birth.

Proctor & Gamble has not said when the design change will happen.

"We routinely assess our products, packaging, & designs, taking into account consumer feedback, to ensure we are meeting the needs of everyone who uses our products," the company's statement said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County School Corporation releases proposed cuts and new revenues in new budget presentation

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 57

Image

Clay County YMCA set to celebrate 20 years in its current location

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute's chicken committee meets to discuss city ordinance

Image

Vigo County School Corporation releases proposed cuts and new revenues in new budget presentation

Image

Amber DeCoursey

Image

Vigo County Public Library set to hold Halloween costume swap

Image

Lincoln Trail College proposes new solar array

Image

From running to bowling - long-standing Terre Haute tradition changes it up this year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival