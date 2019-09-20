Alumni honored at Northview High School

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Students learned about the possibilities of life after high school, through the eyes of those who were once in their shoes.

Several alumni made the trip back to Northview High School in Brazil.

They were inducted into the Hall of Knights on Friday morning.

Inductees like Teresa Tribble spoke with students about their success.

She's an entrepreneur in Boston.

She said even though she's no longer in the area...this honor will always be a piece of home.

"For me personally, coming from out of town, think it's a nice way to reconnect alumni with the school...and so that I'm thinking about Northview on a regular basis," Tribble said.

The new Hall of Knights class will be honored at Friday night's football game.