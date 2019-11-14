Alumni group looks to expand Garfield High School memorial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Alumni of a former high school in Terre Haute is trying to preserve its history.

That's why they're asking for your help.

The Purple Eagle Plaza is in honor of Garfield High School. It was open from 1912 to 1971.

While many of its alumni have gone on to be successful - organizers wanted a space to reflect on the memories.

"Other schools have done a great job of building their memorials. We have a very, very handsome memorial at 12th and Maple now. We want it to become more of a destination," Susan Mardis and David Haynes told us.

To help raise money for the project, you are invited to The Garfield Gala. That's when organizers will unveil the design.

It happens this Saturday at the Vigo County Historical Museum. Tickets are $25 per person or $45 for a couple.

It's from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.