Alorica to close their Terre Haute location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major Terre Haute employer is set to close their doors.

On Monday, News 10 confirmed with a representative from Alorica that their Terre Haute location will be shutting down.

In a statement, the representative said -

“It is always a hard decision to say goodbye to some of our amazing team members who have worked with us over the years. As we implement new initiatives to stay on top of market trends and evolve with our clients’ business needs, we sadly must make changes that sometimes impact our people. We thank each of our departing colleagues for their contributions and we are committed to treating them with respect, as we do all our employees, during this transition.”

News 10 is working to find out when the location will close.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.