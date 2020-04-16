Alone together: Catholic Church holds mass to empty pews full of parishioners - here's how

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of a local church are surrounding its leaders for mass services.
Here's how they are doing it. There are pictures of parishioners taped to pews.
It happened at Saint Peter Catholic Church in Montgomery, Indiana.
Father Sudhakar Bhastati had this idea.
He told us he felt a little nervous without anyone around. He said this was a creative solution.
"I feel the presence of them. I can pray for them. Though they are not physically present, at least there are symbolically represent," Father Sudhakar said.
There are about 350 families in the church. Father Sudhakar says it has benefits not only him - but also the families.
Our Church is filled with all our parishioners beautiful pictures. Symbolic expression of your presence in our church. God bless us and America!
Posted by St. Peter Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 14, 2020
