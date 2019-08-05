Almost 900 past and current students and teachers in Clark County may have had some of their information stolen

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Almost 900 current and past students and staff at a Clark County, Illinois school corporation may have had some of their information stolen.

That's according to a post made on the Casey Westfield CUSD #C-4 Facebook page.

The post says AimsWeb, a software company the school district previously used said they had a security issue that impacted 892 past and current students and staff.

The school says the breached data included names, and possibly e-mail addresses and birthdates.

The school district says they have notified current students and teachers via an email through TeacherEase.

If you went to or worked at the school from 2008 through 2016, you could also be affected.

They are offering free Experian protection to people impacted.

To learn more, call 866-883-3309.