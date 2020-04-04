Clear

Allura announces layoffs of 83 employees in Terre Haute

Company officials said the layoffs will be in effect from now until June 2nd.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 6:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted thousands of workers nationwide.

Right here in the Wabash Valley, 83 employees are feeling the hit.

We've got new details for you about layoffs at Allura in Terre Haute.

Allura is located in the Vigo County Industrial Park.

It's a fiber cement siding company.

The company shared a release discussing the layoffs.

It says the layoffs will be in effect from now until June 2nd.

Typically, companies are required to give more notice when it comes to layoffs, but the company said due to COVID-19, that was not possible.

In response, company officials said they will provide pay and benefits for these 83 employees through June 2nd.

