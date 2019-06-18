Allen Memorial Planetarium opens its doors for VCPL's summer reading program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a rare opportunity to catch a glimpse of the stars inside the Allen Memorial Planetarium at Terre Haute South High School.

The Vigo County Library partnered with the planetarium to host three shows throughout the month of June.

The shows are in relation to the 'Stories and Skies Summer Reading Program.'

All three shows are designed to educate all ages on space exploration.

The planetarium is only open a select number of times each year.

The final show is on June 25 at 6:00 p.m., and it is free and open to the public.

Seating is limited.