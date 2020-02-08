Clear

Alleged drunk driving and beating up police officer lands local couple in jail

According to Indiana State Police, William Roberts and Daphney Allen were arrested Friday night after a traffic stop.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 5:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drunk driving with kids in the car and beating up an officer.

That's what one couple is accused of after a Friday night traffic stop.

According to Indiana State Police, this all started near 15th Street and Orchard in Terre Haute.

Police said William Roberts ran a stop sign.

Police pulled Roberts over and said he was driving drunk with three kids in the car, all under the age of ten.

They also discovered there was a warrant out for Roberts' arrest.

Police arrested Roberts and Daphney Allen.

Police said Allen refused to tell them who she was, bit an officer on the arm and later hit a jail officer in the face.

Roberts and Allen were both taken to the Vigo County Jail.

They're facing multiple charges.

