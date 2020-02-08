Alleged drunk driving and beating up police officer lands local couple in jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drunk driving with kids in the car and beating up an officer.
That's what one couple is accused of after a Friday night traffic stop.
According to Indiana State Police, this all started near 15th Street and Orchard in Terre Haute.
Police said William Roberts ran a stop sign.
Police pulled Roberts over and said he was driving drunk with three kids in the car, all under the age of ten.
They also discovered there was a warrant out for Roberts' arrest.
Police arrested Roberts and Daphney Allen.
Police said Allen refused to tell them who she was, bit an officer on the arm and later hit a jail officer in the face.
Roberts and Allen were both taken to the Vigo County Jail.
They're facing multiple charges.
