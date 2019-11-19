Alleged Abuse Victim Sits Down with Former Director of Child Welfare

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a meeting that has been years in the making.

In May, News 10 brought you the story that sent shock waves through the Wabash Valley. They were allegations of abuse in the 1970s at the Glenn Home in Vigo County.

Alice Whalen-Barrett was just one of the many people to come forward. They claimed there was sexual, physical, and mental abuse at the hands of then director, and United Methodist Reverand, Ival Lane.

News 10 also spoke to Glenn Cardwell. He was the director of Child Welfare in Vigo County starting in 1977. He was also Lane's boss, who eventually forced him out.

However, former Glenn Homers say it was too little too late. So, for the first time in years, they met face to face.

"I remember you (Cardwell) coming out, and the screaming matches that a lot of us would sneak in the main building and would just listen. When you and Lane were yelling at each other, and used to think it's about time somebody came after this man because he was god out there," Whalen-Barrett said.

That man was the Reverand Ival Lane. News 10 has shared stories of those who say he did the unthinkable to them while at Glenn Home.

"The whole time I was there, I didn't see a case worker," Whalen-Barrett said.

"That's bizarre," said Cardwell.

"That was common. That was common Glenn," Whalen-Barrett replied.

But Cardwell shared a different perspective. He says the Vigo County Board hired him in 1977 to fix things. Lane had already been in charge for several years.

"Their response to the home was they were saying things were going on there.. we don't know what. We don't like Lane, but we really don't know what's going on," Cardwell said.

"I'd get the sense of being in an evil place when I'd walk into the office building there. It was just... when you'd see that cage up there." Cardwell said.

"You mean the jail cell? Actually, it had bars on the wall," Whalen-Barrett said.

Cardwell made it his business to get Lane out, but for the first time, he explained directly to Whalen-Barrett why it was so difficult.

"What prevented you from putting him on leave, having him investigated and arrested?" Whalen-Barrett asked.

"The witnesses for one, cause everybody was afraid to talk. This is what I kept hearing from staff. He had the friends in the right places because I began to get heat coming back at me," Cardwell said.

Within a year of Cardwell's arrival, Lane resigned, but was never arrested.

It's something Whalen-Barrett can't understand.

"It's going to take a while for me to get over this anger. I would say just in general that the county took the chicken sh*** way out. What i'm hearing is a lot of political stuff," Whalen-Barrett said.

"I felt like I did everything I could. If one door was shut, I went through the ones that were open and I didn't care if it cost me my job," Cardwell replied.

So as the emotional meeting drew to a close, there were still plenty of issues unresolved, but there was also a reason for these two to keep trying.

"I know you're not still head of the department. I know that, but the thing of it is... there's got to be some way to reach out. There needs to be way to reach out to help a lot of the kids," Whalen-Barrett said.

"I'd be willing. I'd be very happy to try to help some of the members who are still around," Cardwell said.

Ival Lane died in 2008. His surviving family deny all of the allegations against him.

However, an extended family member did reach out to news 10 months ago... saying they believed Alice Whalen-Barrett and the other accusers.