All women drug rehabilitation center coming to Farrington's Grove

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A former nursing home now hoping to be a women's drug rehabilitation center has gotten mixed feelings from the public.

"This center does not belong in a residential neighborhood. Period," One woman at the Terre Haute City Council meeting said.

We're talking about saving lives here. A lot of lives. We do not have a detox center we need it desperately," Another woman said.

Thursday night, the Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning of the property on South 6th street in Terre Haute. That means the 28-day women-only rehab center will be able to officially move into the building. People like Vanessa Durcholz said it's much needed

"It was kind of the missing piece that we needed here in town especially for women," Durcholz said.

She is a long time recovering addict herself. So, she knows first hand how tough it can be and the limited resources women have in the area. But, she said she understands the people who are against the facility in their neighborhood.

"I would tell them that I completely understand their perspective. I think the first part of collaborating and coming together is having those conversations and being open to one another," she said.

News 10 did ask some members of the public who were against the rezoning if they wanted to speak, they all denied.

Those with the facility said they have already started construction on the inside to accommodate this facility. They said the next steps will be in the next 30 to 60 days and the next big step is to start bringing patients into the building.