Clear

All women drug rehabilitation center coming to Farrington's Grove

The Terre Haute City Council approved a rezoning in a part of Terre Haute. This means a drug rehabilitation center is going in Farrington's Grove.

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 10:34 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A former nursing home now hoping to be a women's drug rehabilitation center has gotten mixed feelings from the public.

"This center does not belong in a residential neighborhood. Period," One woman at the Terre Haute City Council meeting said.

We're talking about saving lives here. A lot of lives. We do not have a detox center we need it desperately," Another woman said.

Thursday night, the Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning of the property on South 6th street in Terre Haute. That means the 28-day women-only rehab center will be able to officially move into the building. People like Vanessa Durcholz said it's much needed

"It was kind of the missing piece that we needed here in town especially for women," Durcholz said.

She is a long time recovering addict herself. So, she knows first hand how tough it can be and the limited resources women have in the area. But, she said she understands the people who are against the facility in their neighborhood.

"I would tell them that I completely understand their perspective. I think the first part of collaborating and coming together is having those conversations and being open to one another," she said.

News 10 did ask some members of the public who were against the rezoning if they wanted to speak, they all denied.

Those with the facility said they have already started construction on the inside to accommodate this facility. They said the next steps will be in the next 30 to 60 days and the next big step is to start bringing patients into the building.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Paris
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 11°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 12°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Windy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Phegley on retirment

Image

Gentry Warrick

Image

Eastern Greene WRV

Image

Linton South Knox

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Washington

Image

Jasper Barr-Reeve

Image

North Daviess Bloomfield

Image

Sullivan Owen Valley

Image

West Vigo Shakamak

Image

Northview TH South

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1134231

Reported Deaths: 21420
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4561448926
DuPage729451115
Will61737847
Lake56469880
Kane48542680
Winnebago27428403
Madison26467437
St. Clair23940431
McHenry22976250
Champaign16571106
Peoria15940244
Sangamon15370211
McLean14005142
Tazewell12755226
Rock Island12480271
Kankakee11945183
Kendall1043476
LaSalle10148202
Macon9169174
Vermilion8104104
DeKalb7894102
Adams7747108
Williamson6567112
Boone575073
Whiteside5610138
Clinton537285
Coles492886
Ogle481867
Knox4815119
Grundy473154
Jackson444559
Effingham441365
Marion4207108
Henry420553
Macoupin418072
Franklin401963
Livingston396264
Randolph388074
Monroe385575
Jefferson3783108
Stephenson378365
Woodford348457
Morgan339874
Montgomery329862
Logan323550
Lee323040
Christian314662
Bureau313173
Fayette302751
Perry290656
Fulton271843
Iroquois268757
Jersey238244
McDonough224839
Lawrence223322
Saline215443
Douglas214529
Union212630
Shelby206033
Crawford192521
Cass184022
Bond181621
Pike164447
Warren163643
Richland160837
Hancock160227
Clark160128
Wayne160043
Jo Daviess156022
Washington153521
Carroll151632
Edgar151433
White151023
Ford145443
Moultrie144120
Clay138738
Greene132830
Johnson13079
Wabash126512
Piatt125013
Mason123341
Mercer121731
De Witt121122
Massac115130
Cumberland113515
Jasper108714
Menard9746
Marshall75613
Hamilton75414
Schuyler6615
Pulaski6543
Brown6456
Stark50421
Edwards5038
Henderson4798
Calhoun4542
Scott4271
Alexander4188
Gallatin4113
Putnam3773
Hardin31910
Pope2673
Unassigned1142045
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 631331

Reported Deaths: 10091
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion870161377
Lake46651710
Allen33947568
Hamilton30544323
St. Joseph28096399
Elkhart24781350
Vanderburgh20294264
Tippecanoe18663156
Johnson15682301
Porter15263178
Hendricks15009262
Madison11364237
Clark11275150
Vigo11079189
Monroe9759117
Delaware9475137
LaPorte9410172
Howard8680154
Kosciusko824586
Warrick7060105
Hancock7046111
Bartholomew6898107
Floyd6749120
Wayne6360170
Grant6183122
Boone575971
Morgan5738103
Dubois570382
Henry523368
Marshall520984
Dearborn510149
Cass505365
Noble487659
Jackson441548
Shelby437983
Lawrence403684
Gibson388960
Clinton383146
Harrison371048
Montgomery362658
DeKalb361965
Knox344439
Miami337347
Whitley325426
Steuben322148
Wabash314751
Adams310838
Huntington310663
Ripley310650
Putnam306854
Jasper300635
White281944
Daviess277476
Jefferson277038
Fayette258150
Decatur256483
Greene249965
Posey248628
Wells241353
LaGrange235963
Scott234841
Clay230732
Randolph219248
Jennings206038
Spencer203426
Sullivan197733
Washington196923
Fountain191527
Starke180744
Owen175038
Jay173823
Fulton169630
Orange167337
Carroll167217
Perry165133
Rush159218
Franklin154333
Vermillion154337
Tipton138833
Parke134010
Pike123426
Blackford115123
Pulaski100338
Newton95223
Brown90935
Benton89210
Crawford8509
Martin77313
Switzerland7125
Warren7067
Union6407
Ohio5107
Unassigned0378