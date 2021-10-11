All women 40 and older should be getting yearly mammograms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- October is breast cancer awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second deadliest cancer for women. It is estimated that in 2021 there will be about 221,000 new breast cancer cases. There is a 1 in 8 chance a woman will develop breast cancer.

These statistics emphasize the importance of receiving yearly mammograms to ensure you are healthy. Mammograms detect cancer early on so the cancer is able to be easily treated. This can lead to a better chance of survival.

Dr. Sharma is a breast radiologist at Union Hospital. She says there has been a decrease in women receiving mammograms due to the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic. She says there is no reason women should allow the pandemic to keep them from coming in to get a mammogram.

"There's no need to put off your screening mammogram at this time because we take every step to mitigate the spread of COVID. We all wear masks. We all clean every machine after every exam. All our technologists wear masks and their shields. We try to do everything possible so we're not spreading anything" says Dr. Sharma.

Julie Dunbar has now survived breast cancer twice. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer at age 25. Now, 17 years later she was diagnosed again. She has undergone a biopsy, 40 rounds of radiation, and a double mastectomy. She encourages women to get yearly mammograms.

"That early detection is key. Whether you're young like me and it's a self-breast exam or you're getting your regularly scheduled mammogram and they say hey let's take a look at it" says Dunbar.

Dunbar says there is no need to fear mammograms because they are easy, quick, painless.

