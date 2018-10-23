All of the bids are in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All of the bids from potential developers are now in to build the next permanent VA Clinic in Terre Haute.
The VA currently operates out of a temporary clinic behind the Honey Creek Mall.
Although an actual location has yet to be announced...officials plan to award bids and begin building early next year.
From there, it's expected to take roughly two years to build.
After that, the VA will take over the clinic with patients being scheduled about three months later.
