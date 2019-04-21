All new ballots: Tess Brooks-Stephens wins her court case, challenging her name location on the ballot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has ruled on a Terre Haute ballot dispute.
Tess Brooks-Stephens is a candidate for Terre Haute City Council.
She said her candidacy paperwork was filed incorrectly, causing her name to appear after another candidate's on the ballot.
Brooks-Stephens took her case to court and now a judge has ruled in her favor.
Now, the Vigo County Election Board will have to replace the ballots for the 2019 Democratic Primary.
People who have already voted as Democrats in District 3 will get a notice so they have an opportunity to request a new ballot.
