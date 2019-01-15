All in? A new website shows benefits to Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group that supports Terre Haute business ups the ante when it comes to bringing a casino to town.

If you support a casino coming to Terre Haute you may also support an initiative launched on Tuesday by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

At least two groups have said they want to see a casino in town.

That's where this new website comes into play.

The chamber announced the website called "Terre Haute Is All In."

Their website speaks to how a casino would benefit Terre Haute in terms of tax revenue, quality of life, and tourism.

It also lets locals show their support for a casino to state lawmakers.