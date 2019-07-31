Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'All clear' given after incident at Naval Support Activity Crane

Naval Support Activity Crane has given the "all clear" after an incident caused part of the facility to take shelter Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Naval Support Activity Crane has resumed normal operations after a brief shelter in place order on Wednesday. 

A spokesperson for Crane said there was an unidentified device uncovered during construction in the cafeteria area of the CAAA Pyrotechnics facility. Personnel were directed to seek shelter and stay inside just after 2:00pm. About one hour later, the facility posted on social media that the all clear had been given.

The device was carefully removed and taken for testing and safe disposal. A spokesperson said this kind of incident isn't unusual at the base due to the work at the facility and its age. Employees undergo training regularly to be prepared for incidents.  It was not clear if the item was an unexploded ordnance, but the facility's police, fire, and explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded as if it were.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Super Summer Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hit It Off The Tee for Safety Saturday Aug. 4th Hulman Links Shotgun Start @ 1pm

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Virtual Success Academy: A new way to learn outside of the classroom setting

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 82°

Image

Many students across the Wabash Valley are on free or reduced lunch

Image

Rockville Woman Charged With 34 Counts of Conversion

Image

A lot of families are looking to enroll in Vigo Virtual Success Academy

Image

Illinois Armed Robbery Suspect captured

Image

Dallas Kelsey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois