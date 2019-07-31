'All clear' given after incident at Naval Support Activity Crane

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Naval Support Activity Crane has resumed normal operations after a brief shelter in place order on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Crane said there was an unidentified device uncovered during construction in the cafeteria area of the CAAA Pyrotechnics facility. Personnel were directed to seek shelter and stay inside just after 2:00pm. About one hour later, the facility posted on social media that the all clear had been given.

The device was carefully removed and taken for testing and safe disposal. A spokesperson said this kind of incident isn't unusual at the base due to the work at the facility and its age. Employees undergo training regularly to be prepared for incidents. It was not clear if the item was an unexploded ordnance, but the facility's police, fire, and explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded as if it were.