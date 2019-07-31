CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Naval Support Activity Crane has resumed normal operations after a brief shelter in place order on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Crane said there was an unidentified device uncovered during construction in the cafeteria area of the CAAA Pyrotechnics facility. Personnel were directed to seek shelter and stay inside just after 2:00pm. About one hour later, the facility posted on social media that the all clear had been given.
The device was carefully removed and taken for testing and safe disposal. A spokesperson said this kind of incident isn't unusual at the base due to the work at the facility and its age. Employees undergo training regularly to be prepared for incidents. It was not clear if the item was an unexploded ordnance, but the facility's police, fire, and explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded as if it were.
Related Content
- 'All clear' given after incident at Naval Support Activity Crane
- Crane Naval Base holds STEM event
- Crane naval base to add 387 new jobs
- New leadership at Crane Army Ammunition Activity
- Crane opens new manufacturing facility
- Army holds media day at Crane
- Army at Crane is hiring new employees
- Crane dedicates building to fallen hero
- Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum
- McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy