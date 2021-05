TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department announced some exciting news for the weekend.

The 'Spirit of Terre Haute' train will be open on Saturday and Sunday at Deming Park.

The train was out of rotation for the winter months.

It's scheduled to start running at 11 am to run until 5 pm both Saturday and Sunday.

It will cost you $1.50 for a ride. Kids two and under are free.